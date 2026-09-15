Trump says Iran wants to reach deal with US 'quickly and badly'
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington "quickly and badly," stating that he alone will determine whether the United States chooses to engage with Tehran amid ongoing military exchanges and stalled diplomatic efforts over the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington "quickly and badly," while asserting that he will personally decide whether the United States engages with Tehran.
Social media statement
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly." He added: "I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage -- The concept of which we are open to."
Background of conflict
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli and American military targets across the region. Washington and Tehran subsequently reached the Islamabad understanding in June with mediation from Pakistan and Qatar, though its implementation later stalled amid disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz.
Recent escalation
The United States resumed military attacks on Iran in August, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in several Arab countries aligned with Washington. The conflict has continued without a formal ceasefire agreement.