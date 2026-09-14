US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that Washington has engaged in direct diplomatic conversations with Yemen's Houthis and is closely monitoring the situation following the Iran-backed group's seizure of a strategic Red Sea island.

Direct diplomatic channels

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Kansas, Vance emphasized that the administration maintains constant communication with regional allies including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. "We've been in constant contact with the Emiratis, the Saudis, and others who are affected in the region," Vance said, adding that officials remain vigilant regarding the evolving crisis.

Houthi island seizure

The vice president confirmed that American officials have established direct lines of communication with the Houthi movement itself. "We've also been engaged in direct conversations with the Houthis themselves, so we actually feel like we are on top of the situation," he said. "It's a very fluid and dynamic thing, but we're going to keep on monitoring it, making sure that America's best interests are represented," Vance added.

Regional tensions escalate

The remarks come amid intensifying clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis, as well as recent attacks by the group on Saudi energy infrastructure. The Iran-backed fighters seized Mayun Island, also known as Perim, located strategically in the Bab el-Mandeb strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.