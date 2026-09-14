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Carney eyes 'unique alliance' with EU, rules out membership

Carney eyes 'unique alliance' with EU, rules out membership

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08:06, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Carney eyes 'unique alliance' with EU, rules out membership
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government is preparing to open discussions with the European Union on a new partnership model based on shared values and complementary economic strengths, while making clear that Ottawa has no intention of seeking membership in the 27-member bloc.


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that Ottawa is preparing to open discussions with the European Union on a new and deeper form of partnership based on shared values and complementary economic strengths, while explicitly ruling out any bid for EU membership. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Carney said his government wants to explore an arrangement that could significantly strengthen economic, political and strategic ties with the 27-member bloc. "We're not looking to become a member of the European Union," he said, adding that Canada instead seeks a "unique alliance" that preserves its sovereignty.

Opposition response

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre immediately criticized the initiative, accusing the prime minister of being out of touch with Canadian interests. "We will NEVER be the 51st U.S. state," Poilievre said in a social media post. "And we will NEVER be the 28th EU state."

Strategic context

The prime minister's remarks followed a report by The Wall Street Journal indicating that his team had been examining options for deeper relations without full membership, including potential "associate member" status. A senior Canadian government official confirmed to CBC that discussions are underway, but stressed that Ottawa is not considering surrendering its independence for market access. The official noted that the associate member designation was only one of several ideas under consideration and had not been proposed by Canada.

Carney is expected to outline his vision more fully when he addresses the European Parliament this week. The initiative comes as Ottawa seeks to broaden its international economic partnerships amid growing uncertainty in its relationship with the United States.

Titles :mark carneycanadaeuropean unioneupierre poilievretoronto international film festivalcanada us relationseuropean parliament
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