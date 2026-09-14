Home
World
America
Trump tells Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian diesel supplies

Trump tells Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian diesel supplies

Elif Şanlı
00:33, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump tells Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian diesel supplies
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to halt military strikes against Russian diesel refineries, warning that the operations are creating global fuel shortages and disrupting energy markets at a time of heightened Middle East tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday publicly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease military strikes targeting Russian diesel refineries, asserting that the sustained attacks are triggering worldwide fuel shortages and destabilizing global energy markets.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that Washington had raised the matter directly with Kyiv and emphasized that American officials do not want Ukrainian forces targeting refining infrastructure. "Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump said, adding: "Let him go after targets, but not diesel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel."

Kyiv intensifies drone campaign

Trump's appeal comes as Ukrainian forces sharply escalate attacks against Russian energy hubs and refining infrastructure across multiple regions. On Sept. 10, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian units hit eight military-supporting facilities within 24 hours, including an oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets region and a seaport in Dagestan. Strikes also targeted the Novorossiysk naval base and oil terminal on Sept. 9 and processing complexes across Ryazan, Perm, and Tatarstan on Sept. 7.

The sustained disruption has constrained Moscow's ability to process crude into transportation fuels, prompting Russia to introduce diesel export curbs in July and extend them through September. Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate response to the US president's statements.

Global supply chain strains

Trump insisted that current disruptions across diesel markets do not stem from tensions in the Middle East but rather originate from the war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have "plenty of other targets" available for military strikes, Trump said, arguing that destroying Russian diesel production capacity is "hurting the world."

The warnings come amid broader energy market turbulence, including Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to navigation following US-Israeli strikes that began in February and recent attacks by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline. Both developments have further strained global supply chains and compounded concerns about fuel availability.

Titles :donald trumpvolodymyr zelenskyyrussia-ukraine wardiesel shortagesenergy marketsrussian refineriesus-ukraine relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026