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Trump calls Irish unification 'one of the naturals of all time'

Trump calls Irish unification 'one of the naturals of all time'

Elif Şanlı
00:35, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Trump calls Irish unification 'one of the naturals of all time'
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump described the integration of Ireland and Northern Ireland as "one of the naturals of all time" during a visit to Dublin, dismissing British warnings that unification conditions under the Good Friday Agreement have not been satisfied.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland as "one of the naturals of all time," telling reporters in Dublin that integrating the two territories represents an obvious historical solution that "many people agree" should proceed despite British objections.

"I've always loved the people of Ireland and it just seems to me that you have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is put them together," Trump said during his visit. He added that he would "love" to see a united Ireland and suggested unification "may as well happen now."

Constitutional barriers

The US president dismissed warnings from UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham that no constitutional vote will occur without majority consent in Northern Ireland, stating: "Everybody says that, and then things happen." Downing Street later insisted that conditions required under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which mandates a referendum only when a majority in Northern Ireland clearly favors leaving the UK — remain unfulfilled.

The debate comes as Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Wales First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth prepare to meet in Cardiff on Monday to discuss constitutional change and enhanced cooperation outside London's control.

North Sea drilling

Turning to energy policy, Trump argued that the UK must halt renewable projects and exploit fossil fuel reserves off the Scottish coast to avoid economic collapse. He claimed international petroleum firms constantly urge him to support North Sea drilling while criticizing current imports from Norway and Denmark.

"If they open up the North Sea, the UK is going to be rich. If they don't open up the North Sea, the UK is bankrupt," Trump maintained. His remarks followed a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin where the unification comments first drew pushback from London officials.

Titles :donald trumpirelandnorthern irelandunited kingdomdublingood friday agreementnorth seamicheal martin
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