Home
World
America
UK pushes back on Trump's Irish unification comments

UK pushes back on Trump's Irish unification comments

Yenişafak English AA
10:17, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:35, 13/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UK pushes back on Trump's Irish unification comments
File photo

Downing Street pushed back against US President Donald Trump's comments backing Irish unification on Saturday, saying insufficient public support in Northern Ireland means the conditions for a referendum under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement have not been met.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's call for Irish unification, insisting that Northern Ireland lacks the public support required to trigger a referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.

Trump backs Irish unity

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, Trump said he would “love” to see a united Ireland and suggested the change was inevitable. “I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I'd love to see it unified,” he said. “I think it would be a great feather in everybody's cap if that happened. You know what? The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now.”

Downing Street cites peace deal

A Downing Street spokesperson indicated that Burnham maintains the 1998 Good Friday Agreement's conditions for a border poll have not been satisfied, according to The Guardian. The spokesperson noted that the peace accord permits a referendum only when evidence suggests a majority would favor leaving the UK to join a united Ireland. Trump acknowledged that London would have a say in any decision but maintained that unification would be a “fantastic” development.

Under the terms of the 1998 agreement, the UK government is obligated to hold a border poll if there appears to be majority support for a united Ireland in Northern Ireland. Successive opinion polls have indicated that most voters in the territory wish to remain part of the United Kingdom, though nationalist parties continue to advocate for unification.

Titles :andy burnhamdonald trumpmicheal martinnorthern irelandirish unificationgood friday agreementunited kingdomireland
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026