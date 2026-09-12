US President Donald Trump met with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Saturday following his arrival in Ireland for a two-day visit that includes diplomatic engagements in Dublin and a golf tournament at his west coast resort. The meeting with Connolly took place at Aras an Uachtarain, the president's official residence, where a military band welcomed Trump during an arrival ceremony before the two leaders shook hands and held courtesy talks.

As Trump departed Aras an Uachtarain, members of the press shouted questions regarding the situation in Iran. "Everything will work out fine," Trump said. He subsequently traveled to Farmleigh House for bilateral talks with Martin, who was seen waiting for his arrival at the Dublin residence. The talks were expected to cover a range of bilateral issues, officials said.

Visit itinerary

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris, Foreign Minister Helen McEntee and US Ambassador to Ireland Ed Walsh greeted Trump upon his arrival at the airport. Trump is due to attend events at the US ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park during his stay.

He will later travel west to County Clare, where he is scheduled to attend the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg, a property he owns. He is scheduled to depart Ireland on Sunday.