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Zelenskyy warns Russia of energy retaliation this winter

Zelenskyy warns Russia of energy retaliation this winter

Elif Şanlı
00:52, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 00:58, 12/09/2026, Saturday
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Zelenskyy warns Russia of energy retaliation this winter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned Moscow would face proportional retaliation if it launches strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter, stressing that negotiations remain Kyiv’s preferred path to ending the war while urging Washington to impose new sanctions without delay.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned Russia that strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy system this winter would trigger immediate retaliation, vowing Moscow would face blackouts of its own if it disrupts power supplies.

"Russia knows that if they strike – and they are preparing to strike our energy system this winter – Russia will receive the same in return," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X. "If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond in fitting fashion," he added.

Diplomatic alternatives

Despite the confrontational tone, Zelenskyy emphasized that negotiations remain Ukraine’s preferred path to ending the war. He called for progress toward a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, alongside establishing an energy truce and unblocking Black Sea shipping routes.

The Ukrainian leader also urged continued exchanges of prisoners and civilians, particularly children held in Russia. He warned that prolonging the conflict poses mounting challenges to global food and energy security.

Agricultural 'Hormuz' threat

Zelenskyy cautioned that interruptions to Black Sea grain exports could deepen shortages in vulnerable nations, drawing parallels to maritime chokepoints. "This will be like Hormuz, only agricultural. And that is a serious problem. It shouldn’t be up to Ukraine alone to solve this. Because it is a challenge for many," he said.

Sanctions appeal to Washington

The president called on the US Congress to pass sanctions legislation championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, pressing the administration of President Donald Trump to act. "Sanctions need to be imposed now," Zelenskyy stated, describing punitive measures as essential to depriving Russia of its ability to finance the war.

He expressed frustration over bureaucratic delays in Washington, noting that he sometimes fails to understand why critical decisions cannot be reached more quickly. The war has entered its third year with neither side achieving decisive breakthroughs on the battlefield, as Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and Kyiv conducts increasingly deep strikes inside Russian territory.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyzelenskyyrussia-ukraine warukraine energy infrastructureblack sea grainus sanctionsdonald trumplindsey grahamenergy security
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