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AI set to boost US economy while widening income inequality

AI set to boost US economy while widening income inequality

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15:25, 11/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:27, 11/09/2026, Friday
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AI set to boost US economy while widening income inequality
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AI research firm Anthropic said the technology could expand US gross domestic product by up to 32 percent by 2030 while warning that the gains would flow disproportionately to capital owners rather than labor, exacerbating existing inequality.


Anthropic's economics team released a report on Tuesday outlining three distinct scenarios for automation's impact on the American workforce. The most extreme projection shows artificial intelligence performing virtually all tasks autonomously—causing US annual gross domestic product to grow by as much as 15 percent and doubling the economy roughly every five years. This radical pathway would push total output to $44.4 trillion by 2030, representing a 32.4 percent increase above projections that do not account for AI. The same scenario warns that overall unemployment would spike to 12 percent—exceeding typical recession levels—while white-collar employment plummets more than 20 percent and wages for the sector fall over 10 percent.

Wealth transfer to capital

Income distribution would undergo a seismic shift under this projection, with labor's share of national income dropping to 45.2 percent while capital's portion rises 14.8 points to 54.8 percent—the reverse of the current 60-40 split favoring workers. Even with the economy expanding by one-third, total wages paid to workers would fail to exceed levels seen in a world without artificial intelligence, as the gains concentrate among capital owners who control the models, data and computing resources. Occupational groups relying on physical strength and interpersonal skills—such as electricians, nurses and technical trades—may see wage increases as these roles prove less susceptible to automation.

Alternative scenarios

A more moderate scenario, in which artificial intelligence assumes only 4 percent of economic tasks, projects GDP rising 1.6 percent above baseline to $34.1 trillion while keeping unemployment within historical norms. A medium-term projection—where AI takes roughly half of white-collar tasks—foresees GDP increasing 8.3 percent to $36.3 trillion with unemployment approaching 4.6 to 5 percent and white-collar employment declining around 4 percent.

Anthropic economist Peter McCrory said the goal is ensuring institutions and governments can make strategic decisions against potential future risks, while the report's survey of approximately 11,000 US adults revealed public expectations largely align with the medium-term scenario. Billionaire Elon Musk stated the extreme scenario forecasting 15 percent annual growth will materialize once humanoid robots enter mass production, adding that artificial intelligence will likely expand the global economy by up to 30 percent given current productivity gains. The report authors cautioned that all projections exclude external macroeconomic factors including economic crises, market shocks, government policies and advancements in robotics that could automate manual labor.

Titles :anthropicartificial intelligenceus economyincome inequalityelon muskpeter mccrorywhite-collar workersautomation
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