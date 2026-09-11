US President Donald Trump warned Republican supporters they would "go to hell" if they failed to vote in November's midterm elections, closing out the party's convention in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night with a fiery appeal to rally the base amid predictions of historically difficult congressional races for the governing party. Speaking to the assembled crowd, Trump led attendees in a pledge to vote that hailed him as "the greatest president in the history of the United States" and urged supporters to bring friends and family to the polls regardless of their registration status. "You know what happens if you don't vote? You go to hell," Trump told the audience, adding that his backers should "try and cheat like hell" while alleging that Democrats engage in widespread electoral fraud, according to Anadolu.

Claims of 'golden age'

Trump declared that his administration had transformed what he called a "dark age" into a "golden age" of America during his 19 months in office, citing booming stock market performance, reduced prescription drug prices, and increased military spending that established the US as "the energy and military superpower of the world." "In 19 months, I've delivered on every single promise I've made," Trump said, highlighting near-elimination of illegal border crossings and recent congressional measures granting tax breaks on overtime pay, tips, and Social Security benefits. He warned that Democratic victories in November would result in confiscation of personal wealth, destruction of Texas oil and gas industries, and the release of criminals to "rob, rape and kill like we had just two years ago," reversing gains made since he took office.

Vance rallies base for 2028

Vice President JD Vance delivered the evening's keynote address before Trump appeared, urging Republicans to participate in the November contests to preserve the party's majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate despite the historical trend that sees governing parties lose seats in midterm elections. "Don't give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here or there," Vance said, adding that "this country was handed down to us by our parents and their parents before them." The appearances served dual purposes — mobilizing voters for the upcoming congressional elections while positioning Vance as the heir apparent for the 2028 presidential contest once Trump completes his second term, according to Anadolu.