



Diesel prices in the United States exceeded $6 per gallon for the first time on record, reaching $6.05 according to American Automobile Association data released Friday, as the ongoing war between the US and Iran continued to disrupt global energy markets.

Crude oil prices surged by approximately 10% on a weekly basis, with Brent futures trading at $106 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $101 as of 0800GMT on Friday, reflecting sustained volatility in global supply chains.

Trump links prices to Iran policy

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "current high energy prices are related to US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," linking the economic strain at the pump to Washington's military objectives in the Middle East.

The administration has framed its military intervention against Tehran — launched on February 28 alongside Israeli forces — as necessary to block nuclear proliferation, despite the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and its cascading effects on maritime commerce.

Regional tensions escalate

Iranian and Gulf state representatives are expected to convene on Monday in Oman to discuss temporary arrangements for managing shipping traffic through the Hormuz Strait, the critical chokepoint that has been largely closed to oil tankers since hostilities began.

Meanwhile, Yemen's western coast witnessed rapid military developments, with media reports indicating Houthi advances on several fronts toward areas near Mocha and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait — another vital corridor connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.