



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday seized upon comments by Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirming extensive damage to American naval facilities in Bahrain. "We appreciate the candor of Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the acknowledgment of strikes against the 5th Fleet headquarters. "Our powerful Armed Forces did indeed 'blow the hell out of the 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain,' as well as other bases supporting US aggression," he added, claiming Tehran's response targeted US military infrastructure.

US Navy Acknowledges Extent of Damage

The Epoch Times reported that Cao admitted Iranian forces "blew the hell out of Bahrain" during an interview, marking a rare high-level confirmation of damage to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The acting secretary said the destruction left the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier crew with "no place for them to pull in." Admiral Daryl Caudle, the Navy's top uniformed officer, stated earlier this month that the service would not return to the Bahrain facility "anytime soon" because of the severity of the strikes.

Extended Deployment Strains Crew

The USS Abraham Lincoln spent nearly nine months on an extended deployment, including about 200 days in a combat zone, before docking at Laem Chabang, Thailand, earlier this month. The lengthy deployment drew scrutiny from lawmakers and families amid reports of food and water shortages, plumbing problems and deteriorating morale aboard the vessel. Araghchi charged that "The American people deserve better than footing the bill for Israel's wars," linking the attacks to Washington's support for Israel.