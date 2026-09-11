The US State Department announced on Thursday that it has approved the potential sale of four UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and associated equipment to Argentina at an estimated cost of $140 million, according to a statement released by the department.

"The Government of Argentina has requested to buy four (4) UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters; and two (2) T700-GE-701D engines," the department said. The package also includes navigation and communication systems, auxiliary fuel tanks, rescue and cargo equipment, training devices and spare parts, with Sikorsky — a Lockheed Martin Company — designated as the principal contractor.

Strategic objectives

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in South America," the statement underscored. Officials noted the transfer could strengthen Argentina's ability to address current and future threats, including border security, transnational crime and humanitarian or disaster response.

Contract terms

"Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Argentina," the department said. "There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the statement underscored.