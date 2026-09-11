US Vice President JD Vance has spent months gathering unfiltered military assessments of the ongoing war with Iran that diverged from the public statements of senior administration officials, according to a report by The New York Times published on Thursday. Vance contacted US commanders stationed in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia during the spring and summer months to solicit their individual judgments before these were consolidated into broader Pentagon reviews. The conversations addressed the conflict’s objectives and tactics, casualty estimates, Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the adaptability of Iranian forces, according to current and former US officials.

The vice president also reportedly requested detailed inventories of remaining weapons stockpiles and questioned how transferring munitions to the Middle East might affect deterrence capabilities against China, Russia, and North Korea. Commanders expressed particular concern over depleted Patriot interceptor missile supplies, warning that critical munitions had reached their lowest levels ever recorded, and some conversations involved broader concerns regarding the administration’s overall strategy.

Private assessments diverged from public statements

The private assessments Vance received differed significantly from the picture presented publicly by President Donald Trump and other senior officials, though the report noted that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were aware of the calls. Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that "to ensure the president's team receives all available data points regarding ongoing operations in the Middle East, the secretary has facilitated direct access to combatant commanders for the vice president and other senior White House leaders."

Vance reportedly told colleagues within days of the war’s start that he wanted detailed briefings to inform his views and better advise Trump, tracking daily military operations and the internal dynamics of Iran’s political system. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also provided Vance with direct access to agency analysts, with the vice president calling some at their desks to inquire about raw intelligence and morning briefing items, while Pentagon officials said Hegseth had the Office of Naval Intelligence prepare daily reports for Vance on the Strait of Hormuz, detailing which ships were transiting the strategic waterway, their flags, and their cargo.