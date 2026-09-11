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Trump ties Iran war timeline to November midterm elections

Trump ties Iran war timeline to November midterm elections

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
15:09, 11/09/2026, Friday
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Trump ties Iran war timeline to November midterm elections
Yeni Şafak
US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the ongoing conflict with Iran could end just before or shortly after the November 3 congressional midterm elections, acknowledging that the vote is shaping the pace of operations. Trump defended his decisions, claiming Iran's nuclear capacity has been stripped away and that the threat to the U.S. and the Middle East has been contained.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that the military campaign against Iran may conclude either immediately before or after the November 3 congressional midterm elections, in remarks that link the trajectory of the conflict directly to the domestic political calendar. Speaking in an interview with U.S. media, Trump responded to questions about why strikes on Iran had not been pursued at full force by pointing to the upcoming vote, suggesting the election timetable is influencing how operations unfold.

Trump says Tehran is under mounting pressure

The president argued that Iran's leadership is struggling under intense strain and that the current phase of the campaign has left Tehran at a disadvantage. According to Trump, the conflict could wrap up around the election period, a statement that underscores how the midterms have become intertwined with the administration's foreign policy decisions. The November 3 vote will determine whether Republicans retain control of the House and Senate, a outcome with direct implications for the president's room to maneuver on Iran.

No regrets over strike decisions

Asked why Iranian missiles continued to be launched despite claims that the stockpile had been destroyed, Trump said the country still holds a substantial arsenal and that a certain quantity of missiles would always remain, even after extensive strikes. He insisted he has no regrets about his decisions and said he would take the same steps again under identical circumstances. Trump further claimed that Iran's nuclear capacity has been removed, arguing that a nuclear-armed Tehran would have threatened Israel, the wider Middle East and American cities, and that any dialogue with such a government would have followed a far different path.

Regional stakes and the limits of diplomacy

The remarks reflect a broader calculation in Washington, where the Iran file is being weighed against electoral priorities. For Türkiye and other regional actors, the trajectory of the campaign carries significant consequences, given their proximity to the conflict zone and their stake in Middle Eastern stability. Trump's suggestion that military operations could be calibrated to the election calendar is likely to draw scrutiny from allies and adversaries alike, as the region watches whether the war's end is dictated by strategy or by the ballot box.

Titles :TrumpIranMidtermsNuclearTehran
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