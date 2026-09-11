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Sweden votes with welfare at stake and right-wing bloc seeking power

Sweden votes with welfare at stake and right-wing bloc seeking power

Elif Şanlı
14:53, 11/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:01, 11/09/2026, Friday
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Sweden votes with welfare at stake and right-wing bloc seeking power
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Swedish voters head to the polls Sunday in a closely contested general election that could see the right-wing Sweden Democrats enter government for the first time, while the center-left opposition campaigns to defend the welfare state and reclaim power after three years in opposition.

Swedish voters head to the polls Sunday in a closely contested general election that could bring the right-wing Sweden Democrats into government for the first time, shifting the party from parliamentary outsider to potential Cabinet member after years of isolation by mainstream parties. The election campaign has centered on healthcare, education and elderly care rather than the migration and gang violence that dominated previous races, as voters confront economic pressures and concerns about the future of the country's renowned welfare state.

Welfare dominates campaign agenda

Nicholas Aylott, associate professor at Stockholm's Sodertorn University, told Anadolu that "levels of migration have fallen in Sweden quite noticeably … and the rate of criminal violence, which was very high four years ago, is not as high now." The Social Democrats have sought to capitalize on these concerns by proposing higher taxes on banks and high-income earners to finance investment in welfare services, while the Sweden Democrats have pushed for tougher law-and-order measures despite the declining salience of crime.

Sweden Democrats target government posts

The Sweden Democrats have transformed from a fringe group with far-right roots into one of Sweden's largest political forces and a central player in the right-wing bloc, with the four parties now agreeing that the anti-immigration party can enter government if they secure a parliamentary majority. "The Sweden Democrats' leaders have been very successful in transforming the party from a fringe group into a political party ready to act responsibly," said PerOla Oberg, professor at Uppsala University, adding that the party has broadened its electoral appeal to around 20% support.

Coalition arithmetic remains uncertain

The electoral landscape remains volatile due to Sweden's 4% parliamentary threshold, with the Liberal Party struggling to reach the cutoff throughout the parliamentary term — a failure that could deprive the right-wing bloc of crucial seats even if they win the popular vote. "The challenge for the Social Democrats would be to give the Left Party enough of what it wants, while at the same time keeping the Center Party .... also happy," Aylott said, referring to the opposition's difficult balancing act.

Talks to form a government could extend well beyond election night, particularly if the left-wing bloc emerges victorious and must navigate the ideological differences between the Left and Center parties. After the 2018 election, Sweden required 134 days to form a government — an exceptionally long period by Swedish standards — and analysts warn that complex negotiations lie ahead regardless of the outcome. "There'll be lots of bluff, and there'll be lots of angry demands, and there'll be lots of complaints," Aylott said. "And it might take time."

Titles :swedenswedish general electionsweden democratsmagdalena anderssonsocial democratsnordic politicsulf kristerssonstockholm
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