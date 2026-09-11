Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said Thursday that Türkiye continues to contribute to regional and global stability through bilateral relations and international missions, particularly NATO. Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing at the Multinational Joint Warfare Center Command, Akturk announced that basic commando training for 362 Libyan military personnel from the country’s eastern and western regions has been successfully completed by the 40th Commando Training Brigade Command. “Türkiye, which attaches great importance to Libya’s unity and integrity and lasting stability, will continue to develop its relations with eastern and western Libya and maintain military training and cooperation activities in line with the goal of ‘One Libya, One Army,’” Akturk said.

Mounting casualties in Gaza and Lebanon

Akturk highlighted mounting casualties in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that more than 4,300 people have been killed and over 12,300 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2. “In Palestine, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, while the total number of people who have lost their lives since October 2023 has reached approximately 75,000,” he said, adding that the World Food Program has reported that two-thirds of Gaza’s population faces critical or emergency levels of hunger. “We once again remind the international community that it has a shared responsibility to take concrete and effective measures against Israel’s expansionist and genocidal stance,” Akturk stated.

Domestic exercises and international drills

The Turkish Armed Forces continues its training and exercises without interruption to maintain high readiness levels, Akturk noted. The Martyr Personnel Lt. Col. Rasim Sayin Yildirim Mobilization Exercise in Kirklareli and the Air Wolf Hunting search-and-rescue exercise in Hungary will conclude Friday. Türkiye is also participating in the REPMUS unmanned maritime systems trials in Portugal, the Phoenix Express maritime security exercise in Tunisia, the Triton mine warfare exercise in Bulgaria and NATO Bold Machina maritime special operations exercise in Portugal through Sept. 25, with further drills scheduled in Romania and Uzbekistan through early October.

Maritime safety and Cyprus

Regarding recent ship accidents off the coast of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and in the Marmara Sea, Akturk said search-and-rescue operations were continuing around the clock and extended condolences to the families of victims. The ministry strongly rejected a European Parliament recommendation to fund an alleged monument project in the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus targeting the Turkish Armed Forces, calling it “another example of a biased approach aimed at distorting historical facts” regarding the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation. Akturk also commemorated the anniversaries of Izmir’s liberation and the Battle of Sakarya, remembered the martyrs of the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul, and noted that Türkiye is monitoring the SDF’s disbandment in Syria to support the principle of “one state, one army.”