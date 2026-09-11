Two vessels hit by projectiles off Oman coast: UKMTO

UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday that two vessels were struck by four unknown projectiles off the coast of Oman near Khasab, with a fire breaking out aboard one ship while the status of the second remained unclear.

Attack off Oman

The maritime security agency said it received a third-party report at 1910GMT regarding the incident four nautical miles west of Khasab. The master of a nearby vessel reported observing the projectiles strike the two ships roughly six nautical miles north of his position, according to the UKMTO bulletin.

A fire broke out on one vessel, though the operational status of the second ship has not been confirmed. The incident occurred in waters near the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Security warning

Authorities are investigating the strikes, UKMTO said, advising vessels in the area to transit with caution and report suspicious activity. Maritime traffic in the Gulf of Oman has faced heightened risks in recent months amid regional tensions.