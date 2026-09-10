The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security matters, according to security sources. The talks addressed mechanisms to enhance coordination between Ankara and Baghdad on issues ranging from counter-terrorism to economic development.

Security cooperation and counter-terrorism

During the closed-door consultations, officials examined steps to resolve outstanding security issues and establish cooperation frameworks that serve the common interests of both countries, sources said. The discussions specifically tackled the process of bringing weapons under exclusive state control in Iraq — a key priority for Baghdad's efforts to consolidate sovereignty — alongside measures to combat cross-border threats.

Infrastructure and strategic projects

The meeting focused extensively on economic development initiatives, including the Development Road Project — a major infrastructure corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye. They addressed the rehabilitation of Iraq's water infrastructure, agricultural cooperation, and reconstruction efforts, alongside strategies to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

Regional stability

Al-Halbousi reiterated his support for Ankara's Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, stating that its success would carry significant implications for the entire region. Both sides agreed to strengthen close cooperation on bilateral and regional issues, committing to enhanced coordination mechanisms amid ongoing efforts to stabilize Iraq and bolster Ankara-Baghdad relations.