



Yemen's armed forces declared the corridor around the Taiz-Mocha road a military zone on Thursday, warning that the area would be treated as an active combat sector amid intensifying clashes with Houthi fighters. The military's official spokesman said operations would target any movements by the group within what was described on accompanying maps as a "kill zone," according to a statement released by the command.

Warnings to civilians

The spokesman urged local residents to avoid using the Taiz-Mocha route indefinitely and to remain clear of any gatherings involving Houthi military equipment or personnel. The military would use "all available weapons and various types of firepower" to eliminate threats within the designated area, the statement said, emphasizing that civilian safety required strict adherence to the travel restrictions.

Operational timeline unclear

Authorities did not specify when offensive operations would commence within the newly designated zone or provide an estimated duration for the restrictions. The announcement comes as fighting between government forces and the Houthi group continues to disrupt movement across strategic corridors in southwestern Yemen, where control of key highways remains contested.