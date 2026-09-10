Japanese activist rejects Israeli man's handshake in Tokyo

Japanese activist Yusuke Furusawa refused to shake hands with an Israeli man who approached him during one of his solo solidarity vigils for Palestine in Tokyo, chanting "Free Palestine... Boycott Israel" as the man tried to engage him. The man, carrying an Israeli flag, argued that Israel is a "peace-loving state." Furusawa responded: "You are a terrorist state."

Furusawa has held near-daily solo vigils on the streets of Tokyo since October 2023, appearing with the Palestinian flag to protest Israel's war on Gaza.