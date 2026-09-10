IRGC claims strike on US unmanned vessel in Hormuz





Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy claimed Thursday that it had struck a US unmanned surveillance vessel in the busy Strait of Hormuz, identifying the target as the "Sildrone" with hull number 5838. Officials in Tehran did not specify the weapon used, the extent of damage, or when the incident occurred.

Washington has not issued an immediate response to the claim. The lack of comment leaves unconfirmed both the extent of any damage and whether the strike occurred as described.

Warnings amid regional tensions

The IRGC Navy stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and is under its "intelligence surveillance and smart control," warning that "any hostile movement will be targeted." The statement did not elaborate on rules of engagement or define what constitutes hostile activity.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions between Iran and the US around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, a strategic waterway that handles a significant portion of global oil shipments. The region has witnessed repeated confrontations between Iranian forces and US naval assets in recent months.