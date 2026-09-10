Algeria closes airspace to UAE aircraft after diplomatic rupture

Algeria's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that the country will close its airspace to all UAE-registered civilian and military aircraft from midnight September 11, hours after severing diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi. The prohibition covers all Emirati-registered planes flying to or from Algerian territory, the ministry stated.

Algiers exemption

The ministry exempted commercial civilian flights operating to and from Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers, permitting these operations until the end of 2026 when the service contract expires. Officials gave no indication of how long the general closure would remain in effect.

Diplomatic rupture

Algeria earlier Thursday formally severed relations with the United Arab Emirates and ordered the Emirati ambassador to leave within 48 hours. The foreign ministry did not immediately specify the reasons behind the abrupt rupture.