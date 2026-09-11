Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency's decision to close Syria's nuclear file, praising Damascus for its commitment to non-proliferation obligations and full cooperation with the UN watchdog body.

Resolution adopted by consensus

The ministry said in a statement that Ankara supports the resolution adopted by consensus at the September 9 session of the IAEA Board of Governors. "We welcome the resolution adopted by consensus at yesterday’s (9 September) session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to close Syria’s nuclear file, which was on the Agency’s agenda," the ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Praise for Damascus

The statement highlighted Syria's adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). It noted Damascus had shown "its close cooperation with the Agency and the transparency it has demonstrated regarding the activities of the former regime," and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Syria "in all relevant platforms."

The IAEA Board of Governors convened in Vienna on September 9 to review outstanding safeguards issues with member states.