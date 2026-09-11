Saudi Arabia lifts threat alert for southwestern cities

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced on Thursday that the threat to the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait had ended, minutes after issuing warnings and activating sirens for residents amid heightened security concerns.

Alert Lifted

Authorities declared an all-clear for both cities shortly after warning residents. The announcement came one day after similar sirens blared across the region on Wednesday when officials warned of an impending danger that later passed without incident.

Escalating Clashes

The alerts coincided with rapidly intensifying battles in Yemen, where Houthi forces said they had taken control of strategic areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait — including the districts of Hays and Al-Khawkhah in western Al-Hudaydah province. Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has escalated on multiple fronts, particularly in Taiz, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda provinces, alongside airstrikes targeting Houthi positions.

Years of War

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, plunging the Arab world’s poorest nation into a protracted war that has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.