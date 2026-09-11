Multiple explosions were heard on Thursday near a US military installation at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, though immediate details regarding the cause of the blasts or potential casualties remained unavailable, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the city.

Blasts reported near coalition facility

The explosions occurred in the vicinity of the US base situated within the premises of Erbil International Airport, a key transportation hub in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Security sources in the area have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident or whether it involved drones, rockets, or other munitions. The US military maintains a significant presence at the airport as part of the international coalition against Daesh.

History of attacks on US bases

American military installations in Iraq, including those in Erbil, have faced repeated attacks in recent months amid heightened regional tensions. Armed groups have frequently targeted US bases with drones and rockets, though many of these attacks cause no casualties or damage. Washington has consistently attributed such incidents to Iran-backed militias operating within Iraq.

Ongoing coalition operations

The United States currently maintains approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq under the banner of the anti-Daesh coalition, with forces stationed at several bases across the country including Erbil. US officials have repeatedly stated that these personnel are present at the invitation of the Iraqi government to advise and assist local security forces. Military activity in the region has intensified since the outbreak of regional conflicts affecting maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf areas.