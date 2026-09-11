



European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday endorsed a bloc-wide prohibition on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, drawing direct parallels to the bloc's non-recognition of occupied Crimea and arguing that such a measure would require only qualified majority support. Speaking to The Irish Times, Kallas stated that expanding Israeli settlements violated international law and that the bloc should maintain consistent principles regarding occupied territories. "When Crimea was occupied, then it was very clear -- it's illegal, we don't recognize this," she said. "We should have the same principled stance -- you know this is illegal, everybody agrees, so we should stop trading with Occupied (Palestinian) Territories."

Kallas noted that an EU ban on settlement imports could proceed as a trade measure rather than a foreign policy decision, meaning it would require approval by at least 15 member states representing roughly two-thirds of the bloc's population. The procedural distinction is significant because foreign policy sanctions against Israel have previously stalled due to the unanimity requirement among the 27 member states.

Diplomatic considerations

The European Commission faces "very clear" pressure from national governments to formalize the proposed trade ban, Kallas said, adding that foreign ministers are awaiting executive action on the matter. Although the volume of direct trade originating from settlements remains limited, the restrictions would carry important symbolic weight.

Kallas acknowledged that member states maintain divergent positions regarding Israel and said there were "pros and cons" to acting before Israel's parliamentary elections scheduled for late October. EU members remain united in supporting a two-state solution and ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches Palestinians without political interference, she added.