Houthi fighters seized strategic Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandab Strait on Friday, completing their control of the vital waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, a Yemeni government military source told Anadolu Agency.

Island Takeover

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Houthi forces had taken full control of the island, known locally as Mayyun, without detailing the military operation. The seizure marks the group's consolidation of power over the entire strait, the source added.

Strategic Waterway

Perim Island sits in the middle of the Bab el-Mandab Strait, dividing the channel into two passages through which much of the world's commercial shipping and energy supplies travel. The strait serves as a critical chokepoint linking the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal route.

Maritime Security Concerns

The takeover is expected to heighten regional and international concerns over the security of commercial vessels and energy tankers traversing the strategic route. Neither Houthi officials nor the Yemeni government had issued official statements regarding the reported seizure as of Friday morning.