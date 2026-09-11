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Airstrikes target Houthi positions near Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb: Report

Airstrikes target Houthi positions near Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb: Report

Elif Şanlı
14:45, 11/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:48, 11/09/2026, Friday
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Airstrikes target Houthi positions near Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb: Report
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Coalition forces launched airstrikes against Houthi militia positions along Yemen's western coast on Friday, striking the strategic Mokha port and airport near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as fierce clashes continue over control of key Red Sea chokepoints and strategic islands.

Coalition airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in the southwestern Yemeni city of Mokha along the country's western coast on Friday, striking locations near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait according to independent media reports. The independent Sama Aden newspaper reported that "Coalition airstrikes targeted the Houthi militia along the western coast and in Bab al-Mandeb," referring to the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

Local sources cited by the publication said the strikes hit locations believed to have been used by the Houthis to station fighters and assemble military vehicles. The newspaper added that "Airstrikes targeted Houthi positions and gatherings at Mokha port and airport," without identifying the source of the strikes.

Houthis report Saudi aircraft, seize island

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that "Saudi aircraft" carried out two strikes on Mokha airport, providing no information about casualties or damage. Saudi officials did not immediately comment on the reports.

Earlier on Friday, a Yemeni government military source told Anadolu that Houthi forces had seized Perim Island — known in Arabic as Mayyun — and the coastal city of Dhubab, securing strategic positions along the Red Sea.

Titles :yemenhouthissaudi-led coalitionbab el-mandebmokhared seaperim islandsaudi arabia
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