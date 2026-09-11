Iran calls for Yemen talks, rejects military solution to crisis

Iran has called for negotiations to resume in Yemen, saying continued military pressure and restrictions on the country will not produce a lasting settlement. In a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Tehran said Yemen's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be protected and called for threats, attacks and blockades against the country to end.

Tehran backs political process

The Iranian Foreign Ministry linked Yemen's instability to more than a decade of conflict and said the Yemeni people should be able to determine their future without external interference. Tehran argued that lasting security in the Red Sea and wider West Asia would require respect for Yemen's rights and national sovereignty.

Iran also said the interests of the wider Muslim world, particularly countries across West Asia, should be taken into account as regional tensions continue to intensify. The ministry attributed part of the region's instability to what it described as attacks and aggression by Israel with US backing.

Iran urges renewed negotiations

Tehran maintained that Yemen's problems cannot be addressed through a military approach or blockade. It said talks should begin as soon as possible and that an agreed roadmap should be put into effect, while expressing support for mediation efforts aimed at bringing the parties back to the negotiating table.

Yemen conflict enters another phase

Yemen's war began in 2014 after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement seized control of the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in 2015. A UN-brokered truce was reached in 2022, but efforts toward a permanent political settlement have remained vulnerable to wider regional tensions.

The latest escalation followed developments surrounding Sanaa airport. According to the account cited in the report, Saudi-backed government forces targeted the airport after the Houthis allowed an Iranian aircraft to land there in July, preventing the flight from completing its arrival and triggering renewed clashes.

The Houthis subsequently launched a broader offensive, seeking to advance through areas including Taiz and Hudaydah toward Mocha and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategically important passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The renewed fighting has added another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile security environment in Yemen and the surrounding region.