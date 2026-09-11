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Houthis renew ballistic missile attacks on Yemen's southern coast

Houthis renew ballistic missile attacks on Yemen's southern coast

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15:03, 11/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:17, 11/09/2026, Friday
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Houthis renew ballistic missile attacks on Yemen's southern coast
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The Houthis renewed ballistic missile attacks on the strategic coastal area of Ras al-Ara in southern Yemen's Lahij province on Friday, according to local media reports, as territorial confrontations intensify across the war-torn country following years of relative calm.

Houthi fighters launched renewed ballistic missile strikes on the coastal area of Ras al-Ara in southern Yemen's Lahij province on Friday, local media reported, amid intensifying territorial confrontations across the war-torn country. Ras al-Ara lies near the strategic Bab el-Mandab Strait and is controlled by government forces.

Coastal bombardment

The Yemeni news website Al-Masdar Online said the group "resumed its bombardment of Ras al-Ara with ballistic missiles." The area had also been struck earlier on Friday, according to the report, which did not provide information regarding casualties or damage. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Territorial gains

Territorial control has shifted rapidly in recent days as confrontations between government forces and the Houthis have intensified since early July following years of relative calm. The group seized the entire western province of Al-Hudaydah after capturing the Hays and Al-Khawkhah districts, and advanced through western Taiz province to capture Red Sea coastal cities including the strategic city of Mokha.

Yemeni government forces have meanwhile advanced in northern Al-Jawf province and moved closer to Al-Hazm, the provincial capital. Fighting also continues on fronts in Marib, Al-Bayda and Al-Dhale provinces, according to military sources.

Titles :houthisyemenras al-aralahijbab el-mandabal-hudaydahmokhaballistic missiles
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