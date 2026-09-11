Israeli artillery fire struck the outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria’s Damascus countryside on Friday, targeting agricultural land west of the town in the latest cross-border military operation reported by Syrian state media. SANA news agency said the shelling hit open fields without causing immediate casualties, though it added to a growing tally of Israeli strikes in the buffer zone region.

Repeated strikes on Bat al-Warda

The state-run broadcaster reported that Israeli forces have shelled the area surrounding Bat al-Warda hill multiple times in recent weeks, with confirmed attacks on September 5 and September 3, as well as on August 29. On August 22, an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the Beit Jinn road, injuring occupants before the UN Disengagement Observer Force visited the site to assess the damage.

Southern Syria incursions

Israeli military operations in southern Syria have intensified since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in December 2024, with regular incursions into areas near the Golan Heights buffer zone. Friday’s shelling brings to at least four the number of confirmed Israeli attacks on the Beit Jinn outskirts since late August, according to SANA.