Home
World
Middle East
Israeli artillery strikes outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria

Israeli artillery strikes outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria

Elif Şanlı
14:51, 11/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli artillery strikes outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria
File photo

Israeli forces fired artillery rounds at the outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria's Damascus countryside on Friday, marking the latest in a series of cross-border attacks that have repeatedly targeted the agricultural area west of the town since late August.

Israeli artillery fire struck the outskirts of Beit Jinn in Syria’s Damascus countryside on Friday, targeting agricultural land west of the town in the latest cross-border military operation reported by Syrian state media. SANA news agency said the shelling hit open fields without causing immediate casualties, though it added to a growing tally of Israeli strikes in the buffer zone region.

Repeated strikes on Bat al-Warda

The state-run broadcaster reported that Israeli forces have shelled the area surrounding Bat al-Warda hill multiple times in recent weeks, with confirmed attacks on September 5 and September 3, as well as on August 29. On August 22, an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the Beit Jinn road, injuring occupants before the UN Disengagement Observer Force visited the site to assess the damage.

Southern Syria incursions

Israeli military operations in southern Syria have intensified since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in December 2024, with regular incursions into areas near the Golan Heights buffer zone. Friday’s shelling brings to at least four the number of confirmed Israeli attacks on the Beit Jinn outskirts since late August, according to SANA.

Titles :israelsyriabeit jinndamascus countrysidesanaundofisraeli shellingsouthern syria
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026