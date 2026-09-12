Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a stark warning that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would amount to war with Russia, accusing Western countries of attempting to undermine Moscow's sovereignty through the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to journalists at the Kremlin, Putin said European leaders were discussing military deployment to Ukrainian territory. "They are currently talking about how to send troops into Ukraine. That means war with Russia," he stated, according to state-run news agency Tass. The Russian leader said Western powers have long sought to destabilize Russia through various means. "Regarding security, the issue is clear: it is an attempt to 'finish off' the Russian Federation. First using terrorists and separatists in the Caucasus, then through other tools, and now via the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine. Yet, it does not stop," he said.

Kremlin Denies Threat to Europe

Putin dismissed allegations that Moscow poses a threat to European nations, arguing instead that the continent's elites are manufacturing an "imaginary threat" to justify their policies. He told reporters that Russia has no intention of attacking European countries and sees no grounds for conflict with the West. The president added that "European elites" are deliberately frightening their populations to serve political ends, insisting that Moscow seeks no confrontation with its neighbors.

The Russian president also addressed economic concerns, warning that Europe's energy policy decisions would inevitably lead to higher gas prices for consumers. He noted that Russia continues to sell its energy resources at market-based prices — despite Western sanctions targeting Moscow's export revenues. Energy costs have remained a contentious issue between Moscow and Brussels since Western capitals imposed sweeping restrictions on Russian oil and gas exports following the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022.