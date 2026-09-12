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Israel-Lebanon talks moved to Washington, Rome round postponed

Israel-Lebanon talks moved to Washington, Rome round postponed

Elif Şanlı
10:59, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 11:02, 12/09/2026, Saturday
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Israel-Lebanon talks moved to Washington, Rome round postponed
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A US official told Axios that Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors will meet at the State Department in Washington next week instead of Rome, citing Jewish holidays, a Paris conference for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and UN General Assembly preparations, while formal negotiations in Rome have been rescheduled for October.

Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors will meet at the State Department in Washington next week after a US official postponed the Rome round to October, citing scheduling conflicts and the upcoming UN General Assembly, Axios reported Friday. The relocation moves the negotiations from the Italian capital, where the last two sessions occurred, back to the American capital that hosted five previous rounds since April.

A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that Jewish holidays, a Paris conference in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and preparations for the UN General Assembly made it impossible for key participants to convene in Rome as originally planned. Neither Israeli nor Lebanese authorities issued immediate statements regarding the change in venue.

Negotiations face opposition

Lebanon and Israel have held seven rounds of direct negotiations since April, with the majority conducted in Washington before the recent sessions moved to Rome. Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the talks and urged the government to halt negotiations, opposing any formal engagement with Israel.

The sixth round produced a preliminary agreement to designate two "pilot areas" to begin implementing Israeli withdrawal under the June 26 framework. The "framework formula" provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for deployment of the Lebanese army, starting with the model areas.

Border violations continue

The Lebanese army said Wednesday that it had recorded 7,700 Israeli violations since the framework agreement was signed on June 26, warning that the continuing breaches threaten existing understandings and arrangements. The announcement marked the latest escalation in tensions surrounding the talks.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon — some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war — while expanding its presence inside Lebanese territory during its ongoing assault. The military presence has complicated efforts to implement the gradual withdrawal envisioned in the June framework.

Titles :israellebanonwashingtonromestate departmenthezbollahlebanese armed forcesun general assemblyaxios
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