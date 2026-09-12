Nation's Shield Forces said Saturday they conducted "precision" drone attacks on Houthi positions in southwestern Al-Dhale province, describing the operation as "precision strikes" on group gatherings. The group released footage of the aerial bombardment without specifying exact coordinates.

The announcement came as Yemen's map of territorial control shifts amid escalating confrontations between government forces and the Houthis since early July, ending years of relative stalemate.

Red Sea coast clashes

The Houthis have seized control of the entire western Al-Hudaydah province and captured the coastal city of Mokha with its vital Red Sea port, advances that bring them close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical maritime passageway for global shipping.

Northern front advances

Government forces have made simultaneous gains in northern Al-Jawf province along the Saudi border, approaching the provincial capital Al-Hazm, while clashes continue across Marib and Al-Bayda. Yemen has remained engulfed in conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.