Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced on Friday that a "potential danger" alert issued for the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait has ended, though authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and strictly avoid gathering near incident sites.

Alert lifted but restrictions remain

The agency stated on the social media platform X that residents should continue to follow official instructions for their safety. It warned against crowding or filming incident sites even though the immediate danger has passed, emphasizing that security protocols remain in force across the region.

The National Early Warning System had issued the alert Thursday for Khamis Mushait and the nearby city of Abha, advising residents to move to safe locations, stay away from windows, and remain indoors until further notice. The directive came as regional tensions spiked due to intensified military activity across the southern border.

Fighting intensifies near Bab al-Mandab

The security warnings coincided with rapidly escalating fighting in neighboring Yemen, where Houthi rebels announced the capture of strategic districts near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Military sources reported that the insurgents seized control of Hays and Al-Khawkhah in western Al-Hudaydah province, critical positions overlooking the vital maritime chokepoint.

Clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis have intensified on multiple fronts, particularly in Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Al-Bayda provinces, according to military officials familiar with the operations. Saudi-led coalition warplanes have conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in recent days, the sources added.

Years of civil war

Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the government, triggering a protracted war that has devastated the impoverished nation and spilled repeatedly across the border into Saudi territory.