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Iraqi police seize 47 drones, 46 projectiles in Anbar

Iraqi police seize 47 drones, 46 projectiles in Anbar

Elif Şanlı
01:31, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:32, 12/09/2026, Saturday
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Iraqi police seize 47 drones, 46 projectiles in Anbar
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Iraqi security forces seized 47 drones and 46 projectiles from an abandoned tire repair shop in Anbar province, the Interior Ministry announced Friday, as Baghdad works to place all arms under exclusive state control amid persistent threats from non-state armed factions.

Iraqi authorities on Friday announced the seizure of 47 drones and 46 projectiles from an abandoned site in the western province of Anbar, as Baghdad continues efforts to consolidate weapons under exclusive state control.

Cache discovered in Anbar

Units from Anbar's provincial police command discovered the arsenal while acting on intelligence information, the Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook. The abandoned site, which had previously served as a vehicle tire repair shop, contained 47 drones and 46 projectiles prepared for attachment to the aircraft, along with control devices, batteries and related operational equipment, according to the ministry.

Investigation launched

Authorities have initiated procedures to identify the source of the materials and any parties linked to them, the ministry added, noting that all items were safely stored after the site was secured. Officials have also begun taking necessary legal measures regarding the discovery.

State weapons monopoly

On June 3, Iraqi army spokesman Sabah al-Numan announced the formation of a committee tasked with placing all weapons under exclusive state control, stating that the body had already begun its operations. That declaration followed a June 1 statement by the Coordination Framework — an alliance of Shiite political forces — expressing support for the state weapons monopoly and the strengthening of official security institutions.

Weapons outside state control remain one of Iraq's main security challenges, amid the presence of armed factions, some of which are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces while others operate independently. Political forces and sectors of the public have urged strengthening the authority of official security institutions as Iraq continues to face intermittent security tensions, attacks, and clashes affecting internal stability.

Titles :iraqanbar provinceiraqi interior ministrysabah al-numancoordination frameworkpopular mobilization forcesdrone weaponsstate weapons control
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