Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced on Friday that the strategic East-West Pipeline was shut down "as a precautionary measure" after sustaining multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions the previous day, leaving several employees injured. An official source at the ministry said in a statement that the strikes occurred on Thursday morning, targeting sections of the critical oil artery that spans the kingdom.

A number of workers received medical care following the incident, though authorities did not specify the exact number of casualties or detail their conditions. The ministry said any further developments will be announced in due course, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

No claim of responsibility

Emergency and specialized technical teams responded immediately to secure the pipeline and assess its structural integrity, the ministry noted. The statement did not identify the perpetrators behind the attacks or provide details on the nature of the strikes.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident, and officials have not indicated when operations might resume on the vital domestic link. Emergency teams continued assessing the pipeline's condition as authorities investigate the source of the strikes.