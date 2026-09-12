Ammunition depot explodes near Damascus, no casualties

A Syrian security source said Saturday that an ammunition depot exploded in the Al-Dumayr area of the Damascus countryside on Friday, causing material damage but no casualties.

Controlled disposal site

The source told Syria Alikhbaria television that the blast occurred at a facility storing remnants of the former regime collected for destruction. Authorities had consolidated the munitions at the site ahead of planned disposal operations.

"The explosion in the Al-Dumayr area of the Damascus countryside resulted from the blast of an ammunition depot containing remnants of the former regime that had been prepared for disposal," the source said, adding that losses were confined to material assets.

Northeast of capital

The incident took place northeast of Damascus in an area previously used by military units. Syrian authorities have been clearing unexploded ordnance and abandoned weapons stockpiles since the fall of the previous government, working to eliminate hazardous materials left behind after years of conflict.