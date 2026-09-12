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Iraqi, Saudi ministers discuss pipeline attack, regional security

Iraqi, Saudi ministers discuss pipeline attack, regional security

Elif Şanlı
10:57, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 11:01, 12/09/2026, Saturday
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Iraqi, Saudi ministers discuss pipeline attack, regional security
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional security and bilateral coordination after drone strikes targeted a Saudi oil pipeline launched from Iraqi territory, as Baghdad ordered an investigation into the attack and dismissed a senior commander.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call Friday evening to discuss regional developments and bilateral coordination following drone attacks on the kingdom's oil infrastructure launched from southeastern Iraq.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the ministers emphasized the depth of fraternal relations between Baghdad and Riyadh and exchanged views on issues of common concern. Both officials stressed the importance of "maintaining communication, coordination and consultations between Baghdad and Riyadh in a way that supports regional security and stability and strengthens bilateral cooperation," according to the statement.

Baghdad investigates attack origin

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the formation of an investigative council concerning the Maysan Operations Command and the dismissal of its commander following confirmation that the attacks originated from Iraqi soil. The premier's office said on X that it had been established that the strikes targeting Saudi Arabia had been launched "from one of the sites inside the province."

Saudi Arabia confirmed the assault was carried out using drones launched from Iraq, causing injuries and material damage to the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions. The 1,200-kilometer Petroline — which can transport approximately 7 million barrels of crude oil daily from Abqaiq to Yanbu — was shut down as a precaution, providing the kingdom with a strategic overland route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

Titles :fuad husseinfaisal bin farhansaudi arabiairaqeast-west pipelinemaysan provinceali al-zaidistrait of hormuzdrone attack
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