Home
World
America
Trump cites trade imbalance with Ireland during Dublin visit

Trump cites trade imbalance with Ireland during Dublin visit

Elif Şanlı
15:02, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 15:04, 12/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump cites trade imbalance with Ireland during Dublin visit
AA
U.S. President Donald Trump raises his hand to wave goodbye while preparing to board his vehicle during his departure from Aras an Uachtarain on September 12, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade with Ireland has been 'very profitable' for Dublin but acknowledged the arrangement disadvantages the US, as he met Prime Minister Michael Martin in Dublin to discuss energy supplies to Europe, Northern Ireland politics, and expressed personal support for Irish unification despite acknowledging British concerns.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that transatlantic trade ties have been "very profitable" for Ireland but acknowledged the arrangement disadvantages the US during a meeting with Prime Minister Michael Martin in Dublin, where the two leaders discussed energy cooperation and Northern Ireland alongside bilateral economic concerns.

Trade relationship and imbalance

Speaking alongside Martin following their talks at the Irish government buildings, Trump praised the longstanding cultural and economic bonds between Washington and Dublin, declaring that bilateral ties have "never been as good as it is right now." He characterized the current trade relationship as "very profitable" for Ireland while conceding that "it's less profitable for us, to be honest with you," adding that the disparity has persisted despite decades of close cooperation between the two English-speaking democracies. Trump stressed that Washington would continue to engage with Dublin even as administration officials seek to renegotiate terms that better favor American exporters.

Support for Irish unification

Trump also met earlier with Irish President Catherine Connolly to discuss energy supplies to Europe and the complex political dynamics between unionist and nationalist communities on both sides of the Irish border. Addressing the prospect of Irish unification, Trump expressed personal support for the initiative, saying he does not want to cause problems but "would love to see it unified," noting that he maintains personal friendships with political figures on both sides of the sectarian divide. He predicted that unification "going to happen eventually," describing successful integration as a "great feather in everybody's cap," while acknowledging that "the UK will have something to say about it, obviously" given London's constitutional and historical responsibilities in the territory.

North American trade tensions

Turning to Western Hemisphere commerce, Trump defended his administration's stewardship of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and explicitly rejected journalist suggestions that Washington might withdraw from the trilateral pact. He maintained that the US maintains "a real relationship with Mexico" while describing ties with Canada as good but structurally unfair, accusing Ottawa of exploiting American market access for decades through protectionist agricultural policies including tariffs reaching 400% on specific dairy and farm exports. Trump indicated that Canadian officials have recently expressed interest in negotiating a comprehensive revised agreement that could be reached "fairly soon" if Ottawa moves to address outstanding tariff and subsidy disputes affecting American producers.

Titles :donald trumpmichael martincatherine connollyirelanddublinnorthern irelandirish unificationus-ireland tradeusmcawhite house
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026