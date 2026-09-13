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Türkiye criticizes US arms embargo waiver for Greek Cypriots

Türkiye criticizes US arms embargo waiver for Greek Cypriots

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10:27, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:40, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye criticizes US arms embargo waiver for Greek Cypriots
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized the US decision to extend the arms embargo waiver for the Greek Cypriot Administration until September 2027, warning that the move could further undermine trust on the island at a time of heightened tensions.

US extends embargo waiver until 2027

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized the US decision to extend the arms embargo waiver for the Greek Cypriot Administration until September 2027, warning that the move risks further undermining trust on the divided island at a time of heightened tensions.

The ministry said Washington had extended the decision to lift the embargo until Sept. 30, 2027. "We share the views expressed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this matter," the ministry said.

Ankara warns of destabilization

Ankara stressed that steps which could further erode trust between the two sides should be avoided at this sensitive time. The statement came as the Greek Cypriot side is "increasing pressure in every field" on the Turkish Cypriot people, whom Ankara described as co-owners of the island.

The ministry also noted that the Greek Cypriot side's intensified armament activities were harming regional stability. These developments have raised concerns in Ankara about a potential arms race in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye vows security guarantees

"Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye, while defending the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, will also ensure their security under all circumstances," the ministry said. Ankara added that it would "resolutely continue" its efforts for the TRNC to "attain its rightful place in the international community."

The extension will remain in effect until Sept. 30, 2027. The decision allows the Greek Cypriot Administration to continue purchasing American weaponry despite repeated objections from Ankara.

Titles :us arms embargogreek cypriot administrationturkish republic of northern cyprusturkish foreign ministryeastern mediterraneanankara washington relationscyprus issue
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