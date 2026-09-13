Home
World
America
Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin at upcoming G20 summit in US

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin at upcoming G20 summit in US

Yenişafak English AA
10:07, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:45, 13/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin at upcoming G20 summit in US
File photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is prepared to travel to the United States to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Miami this December, telling German broadcaster DW that the two leaders must speak and make decisions regardless of the exchange.

G20 Summit Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that he is prepared to travel to the United States to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled for December in Miami, telling German broadcaster DW that leaders must come together to speak and make decisions.

“Yes, of course. We have to come. We have to meet, to speak and make decisions,” Zelenskyy said at Canadian Forces Base North Bay during his visit to Canada. He added that the nature of any exchange matters less than the outcome, noting: “Results matter. That's it.” The two leaders last met face-to-face in December 2019 during a Normandy format summit in Paris, while Putin last attended a G20 summit in person in 2019 and has since participated via videoconference.

Winter Defense Requirements

Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's urgent need for air defense missiles ahead of the winter period, stating that Kyiv requires 100 to 120 missiles monthly to counter Russian ballistic strikes. He claimed Moscow currently produces 140 such missiles per month, requiring 280 interceptor missiles under NATO standards to achieve a one-to-two ratio. “You will never have 280 missiles per month, and between us, it's a huge challenge to have (even) 100 missiles per month,” he said.

The Ukrainian president noted that supplies could come from US stockpiles or production lines, adding that he is also discussing potential deliveries with Middle Eastern partners without disclosing specific countries. Zelenskyy further stated that Ukraine expects to receive the first prototype of FREYJA, a pan-European anti-ballistic missile defense initiative launched by Kyiv earlier this year, for testing by the end of December before moving to full production.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyvladimir puting20 summitmiamiukrainerussiaair defense missilesdmitry peskovfreyja missile defense
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026