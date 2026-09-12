BRICS opposes forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, urging greater international efforts to prevent conflicts amid ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine. The declaration was approved on the first day of the bloc's two-day summit in the Indian capital.

Opposition to forced displacement

Expressing "deep concern" over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, the bloc called for an end to "any policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip," according to the declaration. The document also voiced "concern regarding arrangements that may prejudice the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and legitimize or prolong occupation." "We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return," the declaration stated.

Conflict prevention and nuclear security

Noting the "current global context of polarization and distrust," BRICS members called on the international community to respond to security threats through "politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential," the declaration said. The bloc stressed the "need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes," while encouraging the active role of regional organizations in resolving crises.

Leaders also expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear conflict and called for disarmament, arms control and nonproliferation. "Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the declaration stated, voicing "serious concern" over "deliberate attacks" on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities.