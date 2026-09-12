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Modi at BRICS summit urges UNSC reform, equal global rule-making

Modi at BRICS summit urges UNSC reform, equal global rule-making

Elif Şanlı
14:58, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 15:03, 12/09/2026, Saturday
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Modi at BRICS summit urges UNSC reform, equal global rule-making
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BRICS bloc has reached a "coming-of-age" moment as he opened the leaders' summit in New Delhi, calling for urgent United Nations Security Council reform and equal participation for the Global South in shaping international rules.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared the BRICS grouping has reached a "coming-of-age" moment, using his opening address in New Delhi to demand equal participation for the Global South in international rule-making and immediate United Nations Security Council reform. Speaking at the two-day summit attended by the Chinese, Russian and Iranian presidents, Modi said the current global order places the Global South at the forefront of crises yet relegates it to the "back row of decision-making." "Today, the Global South is at the forefront of global crises. But it is in the back row of decision-making. We have to turn this pyramid of privilege into a platform of partnership," he said.

Reform roadmap

Modi outlined a three-pillar roadmap for global governance reform centered on representation, responsiveness, and rule-making. "First, I would like to say that the UN Security Council reform cannot be delayed any longer," he stressed, adding that it is "important to ensure equal participation in deciding the global rules of the future." "We do not oppose anyone, but try to move forward with the thought of taking everyone along. Now is the time to turn our unity and co-operation on the global stage into strong results," Modi said.

Economic governance overhaul

Turning to economic institutions, Modi argued that voting power and leadership positions in international financial bodies must reflect "today's economic realities" rather than outdated structures. "Countries that accelerate global economic growth should also play a role in guiding global economic governance," he added. The summit convened as the US-Iran war entered its seventh month and the Russia-Ukraine conflict surpassed four years, with leaders seeking to position the expanded bloc as an alternative forum for resolving global disputes.

Titles :narendra modibricsindiaun security councilunscglobal southnew delhiinternational relations
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