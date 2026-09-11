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Modi tells Putin dialogue way forward on Ukraine, Iran wars

Modi tells Putin dialogue way forward on Ukraine, Iran wars

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15:13, 11/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:18, 11/09/2026, Friday
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Modi tells Putin dialogue way forward on Ukraine, Iran wars
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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, on September 11, 2026.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The two leaders met in New Delhi for wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit. They reviewed progress across trade, energy and defense cooperation during the bilateral meeting.

Strategic Partnership

The prime minister held "wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," according to a statement from Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation covering trade, energy, defense and space, while also noting the importance of people-to-people ties as a key focus area of the enduring relationship. Modi and Putin additionally discussed strengthening mechanisms for future collaboration.

Regional Conflicts

Modi and Putin exchanged views on regional and global security challenges, specifically addressing the conflicts in the Middle East and the Black Sea region. "PM reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remains the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stands ready to assist in peace efforts," Jaiswal said. The spokesman added that New Delhi maintains its position that diplomatic solutions remain essential for both the Ukraine war and ongoing tensions in the Gulf.

Putin arrived in India's capital early Friday ahead of the BRICS summit, with additional bilateral meetings scheduled throughout the weekend. The Russian president is expected to hold talks with several other leaders attending the multilateral forum. The summit brings together emerging economies to discuss global economic coordination and security matters.

Titles :narendra modivladimir putinindiarussiabrics summitnew delhiukraine warmiddle east conflictindia-russia relations
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