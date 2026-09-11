Putin meets Modi in New Delhi ahead of BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS summit, with the Kremlin confirming the talks took place at the Bharat Mandapam convention center. The meeting occurred as leaders began gathering for the weekend summit in the Indian capital.

Kremlin withholds details

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting late Friday but provided no details on the outcome or specific discussion topics. No formal statements were issued regarding the substance of the bilateral engagement, and officials declined to disclose what was discussed behind closed doors.

'Invaluable' relationship

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov on Thursday described the informal conversation between the two leaders as "invaluable." "We highly value the kind of relationship that has developed between the two leaders," Ushakov said, noting that Putin and Modi have cultivated strong personal ties that facilitate direct communication.

Sideline meetings scheduled

Putin arrived in India earlier on Friday to attend the BRICS summit taking place Saturday and Sunday. Ushakov added that the Russian president will hold several other bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.