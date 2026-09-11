Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday ordered the police Maritime Group to intensify search and rescue operations for 84 passengers and crew still unaccounted for after a ferry caught fire off the western province of Palawan, leaving at least five dead.

Revised toll

The MV June Aster was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members when it departed Manila for Coron, Palawan, before catching fire Wednesday night, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA). Five people have been confirmed dead while 43 passengers and crew have been rescued since the incident, the agency reported. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday revised the possible number of missing persons from 86 to 84 after two individuals listed on the manifest confirmed they had not boarded the vessel.

Emergency response

“Time is crucial and essential for this kind of unfortunate incident,” Nartatez said, adding that police would deploy available personnel and resources to assist the search. Police units in coastal areas near the site have also been instructed to coordinate with local officials and mobilize medical and emergency response teams, according to PNA. Nartatez also ordered police to assist in an investigation into the cause of the fire and determine possible liabilities.

Recovery efforts

Authorities are working to identify the five bodies recovered so they can be returned to their families, PNA reported. Coastal police units have been instructed to maintain close coordination with local officials throughout the recovery and investigative process.