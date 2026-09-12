Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed leaders from 11 member states and 10 partner countries to New Delhi on Saturday for the 18th BRICS summit, expressing hope for "positive" and "meaningful" discussions as the grouping grapples with the economic fallout from the seven-month US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has now entered its fifth year.

Inclusive governance agenda

The first day of deliberations featured a closed-door session titled "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism," where participants assessed responses to the energy crisis and trade disruptions fueled by ongoing conflicts. Leaders subsequently visited the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, took part in a tree-planting ceremony, and attended a gala dinner hosted by Modi at the summit venue.

Beijing emphasized its commitment to diplomatic solutions ahead of the gathering. China looks forward to "working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences, and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, underscoring the bloc's role in crisis mediation.

Expanded membership and economic weight

The summit convenes the five founding members — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — alongside newer entrants Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Partner countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam are also participating in the expanded format.

The bloc now represents approximately 49.5 percent of the world's population, 40 percent of global GDP, and 26 percent of global trade according to figures cited by the organizers. Leaders are set to issue a joint statement following Sunday's open session on "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth."