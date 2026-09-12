Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes Indonesia's Java region
, SaturdayU: Update: 01:25, 12/09/2026, Saturday01:24, 12/09/2026
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The US Geological Survey said a 6.6 magnitude tremor struck near Teluknaga in Indonesia's northeastern Java province early Friday, reporting no immediate casualties or structural damage due to the earthquake's significant depth of more than 350 kilometers below the surface.
The US Geological Survey reported Friday that a 6.6 magnitude quake struck near Teluknaga in Indonesia's northeastern Java province at 4:23 a.m. local time at a depth of 358.6 kilometers.
Depth mitigates impact
The deep-focus tremor originated roughly 359 kilometers below the surface, preventing significant damage. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire.
No casualties reported
No tsunami warning was issued and authorities reported no structural damage.