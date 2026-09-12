The US Geological Survey reported Friday that a 6.6 magnitude quake struck near Teluknaga in Indonesia's northeastern Java province at 4:23 a.m. local time at a depth of 358.6 kilometers.

Depth mitigates impact

The deep-focus tremor originated roughly 359 kilometers below the surface, preventing significant damage. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

No casualties reported

No tsunami warning was issued and authorities reported no structural damage.